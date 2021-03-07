Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.36

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.36 and traded as high as C$13.76. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$13.76, with a volume of 303,962 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$922.46 million and a PE ratio of -37.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently -256.44%.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.27 per share, with a total value of C$132,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

