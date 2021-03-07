SIBCoin Price Reaches $0.0596 on Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $23,923.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,667.87 or 0.03274627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.32 or 0.00367772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.39 or 0.01009924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.60 or 0.00411511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.00 or 0.00363227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.48 or 0.00250282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00022651 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,023,287 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

