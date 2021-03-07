Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Declines By 19.2%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $175.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $185.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

