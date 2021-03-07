Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Grows By 56.7%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 28th total of 357,800 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 643,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,063.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 496,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $3,999,992.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,028,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $422,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $83,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,222,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCON. Maxim Group began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

TCON stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

