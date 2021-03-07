Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Drops By 20.7%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bruce N. Alpert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 141,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,056 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 79.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period.

Shares of GRX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,117. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

