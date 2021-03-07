Short Interest in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Drops By 26.9%

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 972,400 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,727,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sogou by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,218,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 969,054 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth $19,809,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth $14,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sogou by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,094,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 688,918 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of SOGO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.29. 876,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,827. Sogou has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. Equities analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

