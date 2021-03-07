Short Interest in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Drops By 25.5%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 28th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 18.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $719.73 million, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,037.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,840. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCVL. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

