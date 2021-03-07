Short Interest in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Rises By 45.9%

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the January 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Psychemedics stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Psychemedics has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Psychemedics stock. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Psychemedics comprises 0.1% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Santa Monica Partners LP owned 0.36% of Psychemedics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

