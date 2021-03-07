Short Interest in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Increases By 46.7%

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the January 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

PFG opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,306. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $155,678,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

