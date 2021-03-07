Short Interest in OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Grows By 39.6%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 28th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 520.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

OZMLF traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 960. OZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

