Short Interest in Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Decreases By 17.6%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXBDF opened at $13.81 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

