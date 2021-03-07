Short Interest in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Grows By 36.9%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 28th total of 8,350,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. CIBC upped their target price on OrganiGram from $2.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

