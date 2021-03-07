Short Interest in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Declines By 28.0%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OCGN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,732,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,778,328. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

