Short Interest in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Increases By 38.6%

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 830,600 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the January 28th total of 599,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 178,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 54.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter valued at $1,977,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCY stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $62.72. 204,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,441. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

