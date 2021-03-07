Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Rises By 33.8%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 28th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.1 days.
OTCMKTS MHSDF traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
