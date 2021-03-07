Short Interest in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expands By 29.7%

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 28th total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

Shares of MMC opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

