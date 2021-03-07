Short Interest in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Expands By 40.2%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the January 28th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 652.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $24.51 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

