Short Interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Decreases By 18.8%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,390,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 21,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Invesco by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. 9,183,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $25.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

