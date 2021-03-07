Short Interest in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Increases By 27.0%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 28th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

India Globalization Capital stock remained flat at $$1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,814,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,362,357. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70. India Globalization Capital has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

