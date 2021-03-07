Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Expands By 29.5%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 28th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IMAC stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.27% of IMAC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on IMAC in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

