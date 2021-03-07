Short Interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Rises By 47.1%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the January 28th total of 5,330,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,620,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $8,240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,944,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

HYLN stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $12.74. 8,592,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,334. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $58.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

