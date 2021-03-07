Short Interest in Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Drops By 22.9%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 28th total of 418,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HIBRF remained flat at $$1.39 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Hibernia REIT has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $1.49.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile
