Short Interest in Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Drops By 22.9%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 28th total of 418,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIBRF remained flat at $$1.39 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Hibernia REIT has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $1.49.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

