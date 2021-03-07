Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Decreases By 23.7%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 61,489 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GHG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.05. 13,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,903. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $15.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

