Short Interest in Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Declines By 28.6%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Great Eagle stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.45. Great Eagle has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

