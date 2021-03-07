Short Interest in Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Declines By 28.6%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of Great Eagle stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.45. Great Eagle has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16.
About Great Eagle
