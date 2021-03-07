Short Interest in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Drops By 29.1%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the January 28th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

GNOG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNOG. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,056,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,466,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,620,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.