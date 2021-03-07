Short Interest in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Drops By 29.1%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the January 28th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
GNOG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.
