Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Expands By 40.0%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock remained flat at $$34.47 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

