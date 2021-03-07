Short Interest in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Expands By 61.9%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First National by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised First National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

FXNC stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. First National has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

