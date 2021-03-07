Short Interest in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Drops By 30.7%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 28th total of 8,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,890,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,648,678. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.09.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. The company had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Express will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 1,060,131 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Express by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

