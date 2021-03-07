Short Interest in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Decreases By 25.9%

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 28th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Evergy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.35. 1,833,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,528. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.