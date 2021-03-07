Short Interest in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Declines By 25.2%

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 28th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,911. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 83,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on ETR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.
