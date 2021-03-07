Short Interest in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Declines By 25.2%

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 28th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,911. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 83,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

