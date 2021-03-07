Short Interest in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Drops By 18.1%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 28th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $103,530.24. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $538,182.98. Insiders have sold a total of 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,977 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in DMC Global by 400.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -173.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.42.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.