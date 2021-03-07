Short Interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rises By 50.7%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,140,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the January 28th total of 14,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $48,738.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.