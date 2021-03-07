Short Interest in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Grows By 46.6%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the January 28th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,274 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,182,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,310,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 615,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,346,000 after acquiring an additional 287,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.