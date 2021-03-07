Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Rises By 48.0%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the January 28th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 155,525 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DSM opened at $7.73 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

