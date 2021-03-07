Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expands By 42.8%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 851,100 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the January 28th total of 596,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

NYSE:AVY traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.27. 592,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,982. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.79.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

