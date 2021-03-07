Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Decreases By 26.5%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUTLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Austal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Austal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

AUTLF stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

