Short Interest in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Rises By 41.7%

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $3.84 on Friday, hitting $131.92. 375,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,401. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

