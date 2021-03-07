Short Interest in Apex Global Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEX) Drops By 22.2%

Apex Global Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEX opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $944,540.00, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.03. Apex Global Brands has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Apex Global Brands (OTCMKTS:APEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 57.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

