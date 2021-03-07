Short Interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Increases By 27.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,130,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 28th total of 37,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE AMC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 59,734,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,309,156. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $6,906,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 581,293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,164 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

