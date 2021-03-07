Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives €180.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €190.30 ($223.88).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE stock traded down €1.20 ($1.41) on Friday, hitting €179.80 ($211.53). 135,020 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €205.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €160.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.20.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.