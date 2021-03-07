Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Up 33.9% in February

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 28th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,236. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
