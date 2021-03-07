Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the January 28th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.71% of Shineco worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TYHT opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Shineco has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($4.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 28.36%.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

