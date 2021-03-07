Shield Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $156,023.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.34 or 0.00016522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $156,023.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

