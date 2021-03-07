Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) were up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.93. Approximately 326,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 229,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHEN shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,640,000 after buying an additional 244,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.