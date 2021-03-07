SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 317 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

EWN opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

