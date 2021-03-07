SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 30,827 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,827 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Universal by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal during the third quarter worth about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Universal by 209.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Universal by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $129,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UVV stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $54.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

