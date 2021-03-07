SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,253 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 274.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 498.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 168,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,232.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 754,544 shares of company stock worth $22,163,259. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.