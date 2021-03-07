SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $17.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

