SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $243,000 in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOLO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.08.

SOLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

