SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,784 Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDLX opened at $128.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.89. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.17.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,873,146.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

